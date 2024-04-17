Alice Gemmel, 93

Alice Marie Gemmel of Oxford, Michigan, died on April 11, 2024. She was 93. Alice was born April 23, 1930 in Mayville, Michigan to the late Alton and Dorothy (nee, Wagner) Young. She married the late Webster Gemmel on May 6, 1949 in Keego Harbor, Michigan. She is survived by her five children, Anna (Bruce) Katich, David Gemmel, Donna (Mike) Cassar, Linda (Dave) Sadler and Brenda (Jim) Green; also survived by 16 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren; two brothers, Kenneth (the late Peggy) Young and Charles Young; she was preceded in death by her sister, Joyce Zarnick. Alice was a member of the Eastern Star in Oxford. Funeral service will be on Friday, April 19, 2024 at 10 a.m. at Village Funeral Home, 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com.