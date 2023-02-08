American Legion recognizes Oxford’s 1st Responders

By Don Rush

The safest place in Oxford this past Sunday was the American Legion Hall on E. Drahner Road.

The Walter Fraser Post 108 was packed not only with veterans of the United States armed services, there were also close to 100 EMTs, firefighters and pistol-packing law officers from the Oxford Village Police Department and the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. They, with their significant others and children, were all in attendance on that warm and sunny Sunday for the Legion’s annual First Responders Appreciation Dinner.

After a buffet turkey dinner, each department recognized their “officers of the year.” Oakland County Sheriff’s Lt. Scott Patterson was first to the stage and called up deputies Pat Yens (Deputy of the Year) and Lt. Edward Everhard (Reserve Deputy of the Year.)

Oxford Fire Chief Matt Majestic recognized each of the EMTs and Firefighters on hand before asking three officers to step forward for recognition.

“We really appreciate what the Legion does for the community and for this annual dinner,” Majestic said. “We would have had more here today, but since I got here we’ve had four medical runs. It’s been busy.”

Recognized from the Fire Department were Kristina Schefke (EMT Provider of the Year), Edgar Sendano (Firefighter/Paramedic of the Year) and Fire Marshal BJ Frantz (Officer of the Year).

Oxford Village Police Chief Micheal Solwold said, “Just like Matt said, I’d like to thank the Legion for going out of their way for us. We appreciate it. Everybody here is a hero. We here in Oxford have the greatest emergency services in the state bar none.”

He then recognized Robert Chupick (Officer of the Year) and Cpl. James Sommers (Reserve Officer of the Year).

After each of the 102 First Responders were named and given a certificate of recognition from the Legion, the post also had a special award to hand out. Reagan Fletcher, 13, was given the American Legion Auxiliary’s “Good Deeds Youth Award” for work she has done with the Auxiliary. The award is for good deeds, community service and humanitarian contributions. She was recognized for assembling care packages which were sent to military personnel serving abroad.