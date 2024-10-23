Anne M. Schlusler, 98, of Leonard, Mich.

Anne M. Schlusler, age 98 of Leonard, passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024 at Suncrest Medical Care Facility. She was surrounded by her loving family.

Anne was born in Wolverine, Michigan on Feb. 23, 1926 to parents Charles and Bertha (Schuh) Irwin. She graduated from Wolverine High School in 1944 and began training and working at Mercy Hospital in Grayling. She eventually became director of Food Service at Community Hospital (Almont/Romeo) and retired from there after 30 years of working at a job she loved.

Anne married her beloved husband Marvin L. “Mike” Schlusler in Leonard on June 15, 1946 at a garden wedding.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband Mike, on Oct. 17, 2006, as well as her sister Faye and brother Tom.

Anne is blessed by a loving family including her children Michael (Deanne) Schlusler of Lapeer, Nancy (Paul) Broome of Lapeer, Donald (Ann Marie) Schlusler of Clarkston, Mark (Betty) Schlusler of Leonard; grandchildren Amy, Adam, Heidi, Amanda, Matthew, Brandy, Travis and Jay Vencent. She also cherished and adored 20 plus great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and brother-in-law Eugene Mallia.

The funeral service will be held Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024 at 11 a.m. at Trinity Methodist Church, 1310 North Main, Lapeer, Michigan, with the Rev. Grant Lobb officiating. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024 from 2-8 p.m. at Muir Funeral Home & Celebration of Life Center, 2650 South Van Dyke, Imlay City, Michigan. Burial will be made at Lakeville Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made in Anne’s name to the Simpson Park Camp, Starkweather Fund or to Trinity Methodist Church in Lapeer.