Barbara Davidson, 94

Barbara LaVada Davidson died on Dec. 30, 2020. She was 94 years old.

She was born Barbara LaVada Blaylock to Galen Sr and LaVada Blaylock, on January 11, 1926, of Pontiac. She was preceded in death by her husband Dr. Donald C. Davidson, brothers William Blaylock and Galen Blaylock Jr, grandsons Kevin and Kurt Davidson and great granddaughter Addisyn Davidson.

Barbara is survived by her children Donald (Greg)/Teresa Davidson of Oxford; Jeffrey/Diane Davidson of The Villages, FL; Timothy/Jean Davidson of Oxford; and Lauren/Ed Swad of Novi as well as nine grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. The 20th great grandchild is due in April.

Barbara lived her 94-plus years to the fullest. A child of the Depression era, she praised her father’s company (Blaylock Coal and Coke) as providing well for the family during that difficult time. As a child, she loved dancing ballet and tap, spending time at Cass Lake, and watching Shirley Temple movies.

She found her true love, Donald, during her junior year at Pontiac Central High School and they were married on June 19, 1948. Barbara continued on to college and got her accounting degree from Central Michigan University while Donald served in the Navy. She later took a job at a bank to help pay for Donald’s dental schooling.

As their family grew, Barbara and Donald moved from Pontiac to Oxford in 1953, eventually moving into their beautiful Victorian home on Dennison Street. Barbara raised the four children and helped Donald with the bookkeeping of his dental practice. She was always involved with the kids’ school and sporting activities and was also active in the Oxford Junior Women’s Club. She loved that their home was near to the schools and that it became a hang out for her kids’ friends.

After losing her husband in 1983, Barbara felt blessed by the support of her family and friends. Her independent, strong spirit continued to inspire everyone with whom she came in contact. She decided to join the NOMAD travel group and really enjoyed seeing more of the world. Her travels included China, the Canary Islands and many US cities. Her other hobbies included golf, collecting antiques and reading.

As her age and health reduced her independence, Barbara moved into Independence Village of Waterstone where she lived for her last 12 years. She enjoyed playing bingo and wheelchair volleyball and participated in many other activities. She loved her wonderful caregivers there and they often commented on how much they loved her in return.

This past year, as COVID secluded her from her family, Barbara’s health declined. Hospice care was started and was truly a godsend for her and her family. The program allowed for her children to see her as part of her care-team. Thanks to this wonderful care system, her family was able to say their goodbyes in her final days.

One of Barbara’s lifelong hobbies was collecting angel figurines. Her great granddaughter, Ava, drew a beautiful angel for her which Greg placed on the wall at the foot of Barbara’s bed. A short time later, she passed peacefully. We believe this little angel guided Barbara home to Heaven. A fitting end to the life of this sweet angel on earth. May she rest in eternal peace. If you would like to make a contribution in Barbara’s memory, please consider the Chad Tough Foundation, www.chadtough.org — in honor of her great granddaughter Emma Thompson.

