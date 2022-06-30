Beverly Rigney, 90

Former longtime Oxford resident Beverly (Stokes) Rigney passed away on June 24, 2022, peacefully with her family at her side, at the age of 90.

She was born in Pontiac to Clayton and Leona Stokes and was in the class of 1949 at Lake Orion High School. She is survived by sons Daniel Rigney, Gary (Kathy) Rigney, Robert Rigney, and daughter Debra (Rigney) Crawford. Also survived by five grandchildren Robyn (Brad) Shelley, Aaron (Sheena) Rigney, Daniel (Melissa) Rigney II, Kyle (Sarah) Rigney, Kayla Crawford (fiancé Thomas Richards) and nine great grandchildren Wakelin, Elias, Teagan, Iris, Roman, Roddy, Knox, Wes and Isaac, and brother Richard Stokes.

Her beloved husband of 69 years, Alfred, and her siblings Margaret Stokes, Robert Stokes, William Stokes and Joanne Hendershot preceded her in death.

Her mom taught her to crochet at 12 years old and she enjoyed it all her life. She made baby sweaters, hats, booties, blankets, and even Barbie furniture. She was very creative and always working on many new projects. Her mom also taught her to be a phenomenal cook and baker. She was known for her famous potato salad, which was always requested for every gathering.

She met Al while she was a waitress, when he became a regular every night for dinner and sparks flew. They were engaged in 1950 and shortly after Al received his army draft notice. They married August 4, 1951 while Al was home on leave before his deployment overseas.

Beverly and Al made Oxford their home for over 30 years, where they raised 4 children. They loved spending time at their home in Luzerne and later on, they became snowbirds at their home in St. Cloud, FL. For the last several years, they resided in Metamora.

They enjoyed a 2-3 month long road trip, visiting all the western states, and later they spent their 50th anniversary in Hawaii.

Beverly adored spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren who always brought her joy and her notoriously contagious laughter that lit up the room.

She was a wonderful woman, wife, mom, grandma, gram, and great grandma who will be missed deeply and never forgotten.

Visitation will take place at Lynch & Sons, 39 W. Burdick, Oxford on Friday, July 1, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m with the funeral service immeditately following. Interment at Great Lakes Cemetery in Holly will follow at 2 p.m.