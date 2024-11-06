BIGGBY Coffee coming soon to Oxford

OXFORD — Amy Harris hosted a ground breaking for her BIGGBY Coffee store on Friday at 151 S. Lapeer Rd. Harris’ Biggby Coffee franchise is being developed as a 715 sq. ft. drive-thru only coffee shop with a walk-up window and small patio.

“We are very excited to bring our BIGGBY Coffee to the Oxford Village area. There is a definitive need for a quick, on the go, coffee shop in our community,” Harris said.

Harris was joined by her husband, Scott Harris, the Oxford Village Manager Joe Madore, Assistant Director of Oxford DDA Kimberly Smith and General Contractor from Riverside Construction, Mark Wayne.

The new BIGGBY Coffee is expected to open by February 2025.