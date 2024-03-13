Bottle drive to support Polly Ann Trail, OAYA

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

OXFORD TWP. – The Polly Ann Trail Way management council is kicking off their annual March fundraiser.

“It’s March Madness,” said Linda Moran, Polly Ann Trail manager. “We are running a fundraiser for the whole month of March in connection with Oxford Addison Youth Assistance (OAYA). We split the proceeds from the bottle drive, 50/50.”

The funds help fund the programs with OAYA and many projects at the Polly Ann Trail. Anyone can drop off returnable cans and bottles in the bin behind the Oxford Police Department, 22 W. Burdick Street, through the end of March.

“We are doing a lot of fundraising right now to match grants so we can do some resurfacing,” said Moran. “We’re just trying to do some upgrades on the trail. We’re trying to work with some groups to get the flashing lights at Drahner and Burdick back in operation. The ones that we had were obsolete and could not be repaired anymore.”

OAYA is planning to use funds for their different outreach program for area youth.

“To help kids in the area that there might not be resources for them,” said Moran. “To help them and their families.”

Coming up, there will also be an Eagle Scout project along the trail in Orion Township focused on conservation and removing invasive species on the trail and replacing it with native grasses and plants.

Local girl scout troops will also be out soon to clean up garbage around the trail as they do every year.