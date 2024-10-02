Boys soccer remains undefeated, moves on to districts

The Oxford High School boys varsity soccer remains undefeated at 10-0-5 after victories over Rochester and Lapeer high schools last week.

Oxford is currently ranked sixth in the state by the Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association.

The Wildcats tied fifth-ranked Rochester Adams 1-1 on Sept. 14 and ninth-ranked Berkley High School 2-2 on Sept. 17

The team has already qualified for the MHSAA Division 1 District 6 playoffs and earned a first-round bye. The Wildcats will play the winner of the Clarkston versus Lapeer game on Monday, with the semifinal date to be determined. Districts are at Davison High School.

Oxford previously defeated Clarkston 4-0 on Sept. 5 and Lapeer 5-0 on Sept. 10.

The Wildcats were scheduled to take on the Lake Orion Dragons (8-2-1) on Monday after Leader press time. Oxford’s final game of the regular season was scheduled for Tuesday against Troy Athens (9-2-2), the fourth-ranked team in the state, at Oxford High School. – J.N.