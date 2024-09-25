Byron DeLong

Byron Earl DeLong, better known as “Bud”, was born on June 17, 1934 in Marrietta, Ohio and passed on Sept. 15, 2024 in Lake Orion surrounded by family. His passing came just short of three years after the death of his wife of 55 years, Marcia F. DeLong (nee Fuller). Bud is survived by his children: Ken (Debbie) DeLong, Tammy (Tim) Taylor, Shari (Brian) Hanna, Matt (Amy) DeLong and Debi (Dave) West. He also leaves 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. As a child, Bud’s parents, Walter and Doris DeLong, and siblings Donald and Judy, traveled between Ohio and Michigan. He attended Marrietta schools in Ohio, and, in Michigan, attended St. John’s Lutheran School in Rochester and Oxford schools. In his youth, he spent time assisting his grandpa in his business as a carpenter and woodworker. During this time, he learned skills that he used throughout his life, whether it was renovating his home or making furniture (tables, cabinets, hope chests, gun cases, etc.) He was also proficient at repairing motorcycles and cars which comes in handy when you have kids who don’t always properly maintain them. After high school, Bud came to Oxford to visit a friend. After having a fender bender, he sought employment in Oxford to pay for the repairs and ended up working for American Aggregates. During one of his seasonal layoffs, he was hired by the Oakland County Road Commission. After the staff of the garage became unionized, Bud was elected union steward and eventually was hired by the union, AFSCME, as a union representative. Bud was the Director of the Arbitration Department at the time of his retirement. A few years after retirement, Bud and Marcia moved to the Huron Beach area south of Cheboygan where they became members of Immanual Lutheran Church. Dad liked to be an active member of his community so became the president of The Huron Beach Association and served on the Roger’s City Planning Commission. They also traveled extensively, taking many trips to sightsee and visit friends and family on their Honda Goldwing and using their travel trailer. In 2020, Bud and Marcia moved to Waterford to be closer to their children. We are all comforted by the knowledge that we will be reunited one day in heaven to live with our Heavenly Father for all eternity! The memorial service will be on Friday, Sept. 27 at 11 a.m. at Woodside Bible Church in Lake Orion, 2500 Joslyn Road in Orion Township.