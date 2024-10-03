Carol Elaine Chauvin, 70, of Oxford, Mich.

Carol Elaine Chauvin, of Oxford, Michigan, passed away Tuesday October 1, 2024 at the age of 70.

Carol was born the daughter of Clarence and Patricia (Lashley) Parker in Garden City, Michigan on June 1, 1954. She graduated from JFK High School in Taylor, class of 1972. Carol married Richard Chauvin on May 4th 1974 at St. Alfred’s Catholic Church. Carol was a cosmetologist early in her career and then served at many businesses for Kelly Services.

Carol loved her volunteer time with Leader Dogs for the Blind for over 26 years. She was actively involved as a volunteer at Beaumont Hospital in Troy for many years as well, also serving as the editor for their monthly newsletter.

Carol is survived by her husband Richard; siblings Kenneth (Ann) Parker of North Carolina and Colleen (Steven) Shunia-Mazure of Clinton Township, Michigan; nieces Deborah (Brian) Hays, Lynn Parker, and Jennifer Fritz; nephews Derek Shunia, Devin Shunia, James Parker, Michael Parker, and Jason. Carol was predeceased by her parents; and sister Karen Wellna.

Carol’s family will welcome all for a memorial visitation on Saturday October 5th, 2024 from 10am until the time of the memorial service at noon at Pixley Funeral Home, located at 322 W. University Drive in downtown Rochester, Michigan. Interment will be private at Guardian Angel Cemetery at a later date.