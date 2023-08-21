Catherine Miller, 71

Catherine Miller was born in Detroit on April 26, 1952 to Eleanor and Chester Morton. Catherine passed away Friday, August 18, 2023. She was 71.

Catherine liked to sing and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church Choir and Classic Chorale Choir for over 30 years. She enjoyed baking cakes for all occasions and also enjoyed fishing, swimming and camping in the comfort of a cabin. Houghton Lake in Michigan was a place of enjoyment and relaxation. She loved to play cards and scrabble. She also volunteered as a Girl Scout leader, at the Oxford-Orion FISH Food Bank and at St. Joseph for funeral luncheons.

Catherine is survived by her husband Terry, daughter Jody Hart, son Daniel, daughter Crystal (Chris) Plichta, son George, and grandchildren Carson, Dominic, Nathan, Cheyenne, Leland, Makayla, Jennifer, Jade, Kalie and Austin.

A visitation is at Lynch and Sons Funeral Directors, 39 W. Burdick St, today (August 23) from 4 to 8 p.m., with a rosary service taking place at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 715 N. Lapeer Rd, Lake Orion, on Thursday at 11 a.m, with visitation starting at the church at 10:30 a.m.