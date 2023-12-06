Chad Robert Boldrey, 51 of Oxford passed away November 29, 2023. Beloved husband and partner of Pam; loving father of Dakota (Jayme) Boldrey and Mason Boldrey; proud grandpa of Henry; son of Alma (Ralph) Beebe and Jim Boldrey; brother of Jamie (Miguel) Rodriguez and Dana Beebe; son-in-law of Phyllis and the late Mick Lambert; brother-in-law of Patti (Dave) McMullin and Kristine (Damon) Gordon. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Chad grew up in Pontiac, MI and went on to operate his own business for many years, recently transitioning to a project manager at Conrest Restoration. His passion and pride were his family, whom he was fiercely devoted to. He brought so much fire and life to those around him. He was bold, brave, and held firmly to his beliefs. He will be dearly missed here as he is welcomed with jubilation in Heaven to be with the Lord. A funeral service was held on Monday, December 4, 2023 at Modetz Funeral Home in Orion. In lieu of flowers, suggested memorials may be made to the family.