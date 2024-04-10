Charles Gall, 75

Charles (Chuck) Gall, 75, of Oxford, our beloved husband, father, brother, and grandfather, passed away on March 16, 2024, at home surrounded by loved ones. Chuck was born February 25, 1949, in Unionville, son of the late Charles and Meta Gall. Chuck graduated from Ferris State where he was a pitcher on the baseball team and a member of the Delta Sigma Phi Fraternity. He spent most of his professional career working in risk management, while fulfilling his entrepreneurial spirit by owning a lumber company, pizza stores, and a window treatment company. Being active in the community, Chuck coached baseball and served as President of the Oxford Recreational Baseball League and the Oxford High School Booster Club. As an avid outdoorsman, he was passionate about hunting and fishing and was a member of Michigan Pheasants Forever. He loved watching sports (especially Michigan Football – Go Blue!), golfing, bowling, cooking and always keeping busy with various projects. Chuck was a loving and devoted father. He was incredibly proud of his two boys and was dedicated to instilling the importance of a strong work ethic and education in them. He was an adoring soul mate to his wife, Audrey. They enjoyed traveling, having adventures everywhere they went, and cherished their time together. He is survived by his wife Audrey; children Ryan (Brittany) Gall and Shawn (Kati) Gall; sister Carol (Jack) Bolger; grandchildren Palmer, Beau, Kedzie, Mara, Collins, Tennyson, Chloe, and Lily; and numerous nieces and nephews. Chuck was preceded in death by his siblings Elverna (Joyce) Bechtel, Carl Gall, Jacqueline (John) Little, Jacqueline (Richard) Strieter, Harold (Ella) Bauer, Onalee Gall, Rosalie (Robert) Hewitt, and Sherril (Bud) French. One of his greatest qualities was his sense of humor, brightening the lives of those fortunate to know him. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, June 14, 2024, from 11:00AM-2:00PM at LakePoint Community Church at 1550 W. Drahner Rd, Oxford, MI 48371.