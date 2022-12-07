Cheryl Lijewski, 63

Former Oxford resident Cheryl L. Lijewski (née Lee) of Waterford, passed away surrounded by her loving family on December 4, 2022 at 63 years of age.

Loving wife of Gary Lijewski for 41 years; dear mother of Andrew (Kim) Lijewski and Nicole (Patrick) Beck; grandmother of Kinley, Carter, Landon, and Wrenley; cherished daughter of Ileen and the late Wallace Lee; sister of Christy (Michael) Ball, Cindy (Alan) Nicolette, Connie (Greg) McCrumb, and Craig (Darlene) Lee.

Cheryl was a 1977 graduate of Oxford High School and earned an associate’s degree from Ferris State University in dental hygiene and worked several years in her father’s dental practice. Her love of children led her to Haviland Elementary School where she worked for 25 years in multiple positions. Active with her own children, she held leader positions with the Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts. In her spare time, she and Gary enjoyed traveling and cruising. Cheryl was a wonderful wife, mother, and especially grandmother to grandchildren she adored.

A memorial service is Saturday, December 10, noon at Coats Funeral Home-Clarkston. Family will receive friends Saturday 10 a.m. until time of service. Memorials may be made to Elizabeth Lake Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 126, Union Lake, MI 48387.