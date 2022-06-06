Claude Welch, 93

Claude Harold Welch, 93, of Lapeer (grew up in Leonard), passed peacefully Thursday June 2, 2022 in the presence of his wife of 36 years, Mary (Conn) Welch and family. He was born January 11, 1929 in Pontiac to parents Charles and Iva (Prevo) Welch.

Claude was a World War II veteran, serving in the United States Army Air Corp. He worked in the logging industry in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and owned a sports shop in Dollarville. Claude worked in skilled trades at Detroit Broach and a machinist at several tooling machine shops. His hobbies included hunting, fishing and bowling.

Mr. Welch is survived by his wife: Mary, children: Claude “Stormy” (Stella) Welch, Jr. of IN, Timothy Welch of OK, Marie (Daniel) Anderson of Lapeer, Amy (Joel) of Hawks, Daniel (Susan) Welch of Stover, Ronald (Mary Jo) Welch of North Branch, Kevin (Kathy) Welch of Hadley, Kraig (Lori) Welch of KS, Tonia (Anderson) Welch of FL, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, siblings: Delmar (Linda) Welch, Bob (Liz) Welch, Vince (Brenda) Welch and Kenny Welch as well as many nieces and nephews. Claude was preceded in death by his children: Peggy, Claudia and Thomas, siblings: Chuck, Daniel, Ira, Bill, Lila, Lucille, Barbara as well as his aforementioned parents.

Claude’s visitation will be 2 -6 p.m. Sunday at Muir Brothers Funeral Home, Lapeer. His funeral will be noon Monday June 6, at Muirs officiated by Chaplain Rod Sanderson-Smith. The family will receive family & friends 11 a.m. until the service, on Monday. Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Dryden.