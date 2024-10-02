Clear Lake Elementary PTO donates book vending machine

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

OXFORD TWP. — The screams of excitement from students at Clear Lake Elementary School were deafening as Captain the Wildcat offered students their first glimpse of the school’s new book vending machine on Sept. 25.

Most of the money for the machine was raised through the school’s fund run, while the machine itself was provided by its Parent Teacher Organization, according to PTO President Jessica Johnson.

“Our principal and our family school liaison worked out a program of who’s going to get those tokens,” Johnson said.

The machine only accepts tokens that students receive by earning Wildcat tickets through positive behavior each month. For September, students earned golden tickets by behaving well for substitute teachers.

Students can also earn principal tickets directly from Clear Lake Principal Stephanie Niemi for their behavior.

The first to use the machine got to choose from 25 different books available.