Coffee for kids camp

Last Wednesday patrons of the local Tim Horton’s coffee and donut shop helped send kids to camp.

“Every year we have our annual Camp Day,” said the restaurant’s owner Geoff Bullen. “We raise money for our children’s foundation for camp.”

Bullen said 100% of the coffee sales for the day were donated to the foundation to support their camp foundation. All Tim Hortons throughout North America participate. The foundation sends underserved children to camp “to develop social and emotional skills and learning and innovation skills.”

Tim Hortons Foundation Camps equip young people from low-income households with the skills they need to pursue their education, contribute to their communities, find meaningful jobs and lead fulfilling lives. Six camps are spread across Canada, while one is in Kentucky. Each camp has its own unique setting, features and program opportunities.

Locally, Oakland County Sheriff deputies, Oxford Village Police officers, Oxford Township Supervisor Jack Curtis and Oxford Village Downtown Development Authority Executive Director and current Mrs. Michigan pageant winner Kelly Westbrook were on hand to help.

“They handed out coffee through the drive through window and helped collect donations,” Bullen said. “It was a very good community event.”

Bullen and his wife JoAnn have owned and operated the franchise since 2012. — Don Rush