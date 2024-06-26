Constance Marie (Shaw) Arsenault, 54, of Lake Orion. Connie’s life contract was prematurely canceled on June 13, 2024, after a long bout with cancer. She is survived by her husband of 26 years Joseph Arsenault, mother Beverly Shaw, and brother Frederick Shaw. She was preceded in death by her father Frederick Shaw. Connie graduated from Lawrence Technology University with a BS Degree in Electrical Engineering in 1994, and Oakland University with a BS Degree in Biochemistry in 2020. She spent her engineering career working at General Dynamics, Northrup Grumman, and United Defense as a Systems Engineer. Connie enjoyed life, family, and friends. She and Joe were foster parents to Michael Green. She also enjoyed playing guitar, photography, gardening, boating, fishing, and traveling when possible. While she was sick, she went back to school part-time to keep her mind off of her health and eventually received a second BS degree at Oakland University with Summa Cum Laude honors. Recently she took up painting and PC printing. Connie asked her husband to thank the friends and family who stood by her and supported her during her long illness. As well as the staff at Karmanos Cancer Institute, who made her treatment as comfortable as possible. She also appreciated the friends and professors at Oakland University who provided her a place to escape from her problems during her time in class and kept her mind busy while studying at home. The family will hold a Memorial Celebration for Connie in Connecticut. Memorial Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.