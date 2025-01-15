Dale Solwold

Dale Vernon Solwold born May 30, 1947, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s, passed away peacefully on January 5, 2025. He is preceded in death by his parents, Percy and Mary Solwold, and his son Robert Solwold. Dale is survived by his son Micheal Solwold (Shawna Solwold), his brothers Peter Solwold (Mary Jo Solwold), Ronald Solwold (Janine Solwold) and Timothy Solwold (Therese Solwold), grandson Robert Solwold (McKall Solwold) and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Dale retired from Thomas Die and Stamping in the 90’s and later retired from Beaumont Hospital Royal Oak. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. He was a long-time suffering fan of all Detroit sports teams and an avid golfer for many years. His love for sports had him involved in softball and hockey most of his life. Go Lions! Visitation took place at Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors, 39 W. Burdick, Oxford, on Thursday, January 9, 2025 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a funeral service at 1 p.m. Dave Gerber officiated. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Association.