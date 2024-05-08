Davis Family Farmers Market returns with more than just produce on Saturday

Food trucks, petting zoos and more

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

OXFORD TWP. — The Davis Family Farmers Market will return to Seymour Lake Township Park on Saturday, May 11. It is the market’s second year in operation and new market manager Melisa Counelis looks to increase the offerings from last year’s market.

The market is named after former Oxford Township Parks and Recreation Director Ron Davis and his family. This year’s market will feature more than 20 vendors, a food truck, ice cream truck and more family-friendly activities every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Oct. 26.

Vendors will carry a wide array of products whether they are among the small businesses that will shuffle every week, or vendors committed to participate for the entire season.

A variety of seasonal produce will be available, plus honey and different types of meats, according to Counelis.

“Cousins Main Lobster (food truck) is locked in for the first weekend,” Counelis said. “We have a truck called Funk it Up Fries that’s coming out. We have another truck called Papa’s Noodz. They do all sorts of sauces and meats, and they’ve got gluten free noodles and all sorts of different types of pastas.”

Other trucks specializing in pizza, coffee and more will attend throughout the season while season-long vendors, including The Cotton Candy Swirl, will sell products from gourmet cotton candy to chocolate bars.

Shoppers will also be able to browse non-food items including flowers, handmade goods such as quilts, coasters, jewelry, handmade bibs and more.

A range of activities, from making smores to petting zoos, will also be highlights throughout the season – some of which will be during holidays, including guests planting their own tomato for Memorial Day.

“They’re going to be there doing a rock painting project for Mother’s Day weekend,” Counelis said. “So, kids can come and paint a rock and make a present for their parents.”

Counelis also said there will be five weeks during which K-9 Stray Rescue will be available for puppy adoptions. On the farm-animal side, Abraham Ranch will bring different “furry, fuzzy or feathered friends” to the market over the course of multiple weeks.

Two large tents are also going to be set up on two days during the season where there will be “anywhere from 20 to 50 young entrepreneurs there.” Entrepreneurs aged 18 and under acting as vendors will “be a way to bring in the youth, bring in their neighbors and have some really fun ways to support and inspire our youth that would like to go down the entrepreneurial path,” according to Counelis.

Two youth days are also scheduled – during which the blow-up chaos-and-command obstacle course will be set up to navigate. Fire trucks will also make a stop at the Market on July 13, before closing out the season with trick-or-treating on October 26.

“We have to put the market on the map, and we have to draw people in,” Counelis said. “People aren’t going to go to the market if they pass by and they see four or five booths there. They’re going to stop, though, if they see an ice cream truck. They’re going to stop if there’s a reason to. So, we’re just trying to give as many reasons as possible.”

The Davis Family Farmers Market, started by Oxford Township Parks and Recreation Department, is at Seymour Lake Township Park, 2795 Seymour Lake Rd. For more information about the market’s vendors and schedule, visit facebook.com/davisfamilyfarmersmarket.