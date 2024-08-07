DDA’s Vice President Grace Carey resigns

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

OXFORD — Oxford DDA Vice President Grace Carey resigned during the DDA’s meeting on July 15.

Carey said due to personal reasons happening in her life she will not be around much for several months to fulfill her duties.

“[I] definitely would like to stay involved and [I’m] hopefully not leaving for good, but I need to step back for a little bit right now,” Carey told the board. “I wish that I had the time and the commitment that is needed for this board right now. I know that you guys deserve to have someone who is going to be fully committed to this.”

Anyone interested in applying for the Oxford DDA Board of Directors can contact the DDA office at 248-628-9941 or emailddapmc@villageofoxford.org.