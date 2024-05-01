Deborah Ann Cloutier, 66

Our loving mother, Deborah Ann Cloutier, left in the arms of Jesus to begin her “best day ever” in heaven on April 17, 2024. She passed peacefully, beaming ear to ear with the biggest smile you’ve ever seen on her face, to the sound of singing and surrounded by family. She was only 66 years old. Born on May 23, 1957, in Madison, Wisconsin, Debbie’s early years were spent in Wisconsin and Ohio. Her days at North Ridgeville High School were adorned with the titles of Class Clown and Christmas Queen, reflecting her fun-loving spirit. Debbie moved to Michigan in 1975 where she met her husband at the beach and soon after fulfilled her dream of becoming a mom. She had 5 children that she devoted her life to. She had an immense passion for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved reading and singing to them, taking them to the beach, zoo, parks, Funland, the aquarium and several restaurants, always her treat. She loved gardening and planting trees and sending pictures of the beautiful blooms. White roses and every kind of lily were her favorites. She loved notifying everyone when it was snowing via text and then a video of the snow-covered ground and trees was sure to follow. She earned herself the nickname “weather mom.” She was also the family photographer at every event, sending everyone the treasures she captured afterward. She enjoyed collecting coins: a hobby she shared with her father. Her gift was decorating for the holidays and making sure everyone’s accomplishments were recognized and special. She was a giver of her time, her smile, and the most beautifully wrapped gifts. She was famous for her delicious cut-out cookies she made to celebrate birthdays and Christmas. Known for her unwavering smile and selfless nature, Debbie was a beacon of positivity, welcoming all with open arms and a kind heart. She loved singing and making up songs and music in general. Her favorite radio station was Positive Encouraging K-LOVE. During her 35 years of dedicated service at Meijer, Debbie brightened the lives of many with her infectious smile. She loved her work, doing what she was supposed to do and helping people. She was very loyal to Meijer and resisted shopping for groceries anywhere else. She worked at The Palace of Auburn Hills as a second job for many years and lovingly cared for her grandchildren. Debbie is survived by her children, Alicia Cloutier (Jim Vackaro), Laurie (Will) Strickland, Gregory (Trisha) Cloutier and Thomas Cloutier; mother, Nancy Kemnitz; grandchildren; Austin, Marissa, Sammy, Gianna, Carmela, William, Cameron, Destiny, Faith, Michael, Andrew and Tommy; great-grandchildren; Iris, Kylo and Calihan; and siblings; Chris (Lily), Robyn and John. Debbie is reunited in heaven with her daughter, Cyndi Cloutier, and her father, James Kemnitz, leaving behind a legacy of love and compassion. We love you, Mom. You were always there when we needed you. As we navigate this loss, we find solace in your words, “That light was Jesus with me. He’s close to the broken-hearted. He was with me that day at Barnes and Noble, he’s with us now, and he will be with you when I’m gone.” ~ Mom 4-15-24. The family will receive visitors from noon to 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 21, 2024 with a Graveside service for family and friends to follow at 1 p.m. in West Dayton Cemetery in Mayville, corner of Blackmore and Treasurer roads. Friends may share an online condolence at www.avramfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Avram Funeral Home, 6028 Lincoln St., PO Box 130, Mayville, MI 48744, Phone 989-843-5441.