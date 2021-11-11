Deer head found in high school courtyard, part of vandalism incident

By Dean Vaglia and James Hanlon

Leader Staff Writers

Staff discovered a series of graffiti and the severed head of a deer inside a courtyard at Oxford High School before school began Nov. 4.

“Before school began this morning we identified graffiti on the cement outside our pool entrance doors,” according to an email Principal Steve Wolf sent to parents. “We immediately notified security, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office and our custodial staff.”

The vandal used red acrylic paint to write several messages outside of the pool entrance doors and climbed to the roof to paint on windows. A deer head taken from off-campus was chucked into the courtyard from the roof; no blood was found and the vandal was unable to enter OHS.

The deer was roadkill from nearby, off campus. No blood from the animal was found on campus or on the roof, Wolf said, dispelling a social media rumor. The red graffiti, perhaps depicting blood, “did not contain any threats or concerning messages.”

A suspect was quickly identified from security camera footage and located by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office deputies. A criminal investigation is ongoing.

“There is no present threat of danger at Oxford High School,” Wolf said.