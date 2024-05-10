Dennis Gary Marker, 69, of Oxford, Michigan

Dennis Gary Marker, son of Max Aaron Marker and Jane Frances Marker (nee Howell), passed away on May 6, 2024 at his home in Oxford, Michigan at the age of 69.

His passing came following an 8-month battle with stage IV lung cancer. Dennis (also known as ‘Denny’) is survived by his wife of 43 years, Kimberly, three sons, Bryan, Kevin, and Kyle, as well as elder siblings Sandra and Max.

Denny was born in Detroit on March 10, 1955. He received a bachelor’s degree from Lawrence Technological University in accounting. Dennis worked for 38 years at General Dynamics Land Systems (formerly Chrysler Defense) in Sterling Heights, Michigan before retiring in 2020. He will be remembered for maintaining a perfectly edged lawn, tinkering and smoking Marlboro’s in the garage and for his dry and sardonic sense of humor.

Viewing at Lynch and Son’s Funeral Directors, 39 W Burdick St., in Oxford, MI 48371 is open to the public on Friday, May 17 at 1 p.m. with service to follow at 3 p.m. Private burial will take place at Lakeville Cemetery in Leonard, Michigan on Saturday, May 18 at 10 a.m.

His family is heartbroken that his life was cut prematurely short due to complications from a lifelong smoking addiction, for which he tried repeatedly, but ultimately failed to quit. We hope that his death may raise awareness to the many serious and negative health effects of tobacco use, https://www.lung.org/quit-smoking.