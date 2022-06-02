Diane Deaton, 74

Daine Deaton, 74

Diane K. Deaton (Farstvedt-Norberg) of Lake Orion; passed away on May 10, 2022 at the age of 74. She was the beloved wife of Keith. Preceded in death by her first husband Jerry Farstvedt and brother Louis (Pat) Norberg.

She is the loving mother of John B. (Kim) Farstvedt and Julie (Greg) Brandt and Keith’s children Tim, Pam and Kim. Proud grandmother of Kiersten, Madison, Brian, Ashley, Jack, Christian, and Jackson. Dear sister of Robert (Juan) Norberg.

Diane enjoyed family, golf, playing games, sewing, cooking, and loved to laugh. She was a dedicated Lake Orion elementary school teacher and was very involved with her church.

Family and friends may visit Sunday June 5th from 4-8 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Memorial Service will be held Monday June 6th beginning at 10 am at the funeral home. Private Interment at Great Lakes National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Alpha Lambda Scholarship for aspiring teachers in Diane’s Memory. Please leave a memory or condolence on the online guestbook www.wintfunerahome.com.