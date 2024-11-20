Diseased trees to be removed at Centennial Park

OXFORD — The Oxford Village Council approved removing three diseased trees from Centennial Park for up to $3,200 during its meeting on Nov. 12.

The council voted to contract with Active Tree Experts after they placed the lowest bid for the removal, according to village documents.

Documents state Ganoderma fungi is growing at the base of one tree, which is an indicator of sap wood rot while the other two exhibit root rot issues. Council President Kelsey Cooke said the trees’ conditions present public safety issues.

DPW Supervisor Don Brantley said as they continue to grow, trees planted in the village’s sidewalks will fill in the areas where the diseased trees stand once they are removed.

“I know nobody likes to see trees removed, but when they’re diseased, you got to get rid of them,” Cooke said. – J.G.