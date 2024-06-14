Donald Steiner, 98

It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we announce the passing of Donald (Don) Steiner, who went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, June 4, 2024 at the age of 98. Born in Clarkston, Michigan on June 13, 1925, Don was the son of Frederick and Eleanor Steiner. The third of four, Don is fondly remembered by his sibling, Martin (Sue) Steiner, and the late Margaret Hunt and Burton (Burt) Steiner. Don was an amazing man who served his country proudly from 1942-1945 in the United States Navy as a Boatswain’s Mate II. He was a member of post 334 North Oakland Mission VFW. Don retired from General Motors in the financial department in June 1990 after 25 years. Don touched the lives of every person he met with his warm smile, huge heart, quick wit and unsurpassed love for the Lord. He was a devout Christian and attended the First Baptist Church of Oxford for over 55 years, as a Sunday School teacher, Director of the Church music for 42 years, and Chairman of the Church Christian School. Don met the love of his life Marge, in the Spring of 1973 and they were married shortly after on November 9, 1973. They became a blended family of seven, consisting of six daughters and one son: Dianne Ernst, Beth Harris, Donita Sinozich, Kimberlee Evans, Christine (Chrissy) Rehahn and the late James (Jimmy) Steiner and Starr Fagerstrom. They shared an amazing 50-plus years with each other, their children, eight grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. He was deeply loved and will be greatly missed. Visitation will take place at Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors, 39 W. Burdick, Oxford on Sunday, June 9, 2024 from 2-7 p.m., with a VFW Poppy Service at 6 p.m. The funeral service will take place at the First Baptist Church of Oxford, 150 Pontiac Street, Oxford on Monday, June 10, 2024 at 11 a.m. with visitation at the church beginning at 10 a.m. Interment with military honors will follow at Ridgelawn Cemetery.