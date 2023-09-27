Ellen Norris, 81

Ellen Estelle Norris of Oxford, went to be with the Lord on Sept. 18, 2023, at the age of 81. Ellen was born in Detroit on May 31, 1942 to her loving parents, Mesceslaus and Stella Kryszak. Ellen was an only child. Her death was preceded by her husband David. Ellen is the dearest mother of Lisa and Lynn (Brian) Coury and Godmother of Jennifer. Ellen’s journey through life was marked by her special way of touching hearts, exuding grace, generosity and love to everyone she met. Early on she taught grade school, studied nursing, and later was a devoted caregiver to many. Her love for animals was abundant, rescuing several throughout her life. Her greatest joys included days in her yard gardening, playing the piano and cooking elaborate family meals. She also enjoyed spending time in Northern Michigan’s Leelanau Peninsula. Ellen’s light will forever shine in our hearts. Her final resting place will be in Leelanau at Holy Rosary Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Memorial donations may be made to Plant a Tree Gift-Memorial Trees. Please visit www.wintfuneralhome.com.