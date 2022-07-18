Erik Hanby, 52

Connect on Linked in

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Dr. Erik Jason Hanby on July 17, 2022. Erik

was the devoted husband of Dina (Khoury) and loving father of Gabriel and Natalie Hanby.

Erik was born on March 12,1970 to Arthur Hanby and the late Janet Collin. He received

his Doctor of Dental Surgery from the University of Michigan in 1995 and practiced in Oxford for 20

years. On September 14,1996 he married Dr Dina Khoury. Together they raised two wonderful

children,Gabriel and Natalie.

Erik was preceded in death by his mother. He is survived by his wife Dina, children Gabriel and

Natalie, father Arthur, aunt Barbara Hughes, step-father Jim Collin, in-laws Elie and Farideh

Khoury, Drs. Nabil and Mouna Khoury and their children Zaina and Elias.

Visitation is at Pixley Home ,322 West University Drive, Rochester, Michigan on

Wednesday, July 20, 2022 from 2 to 8 p.m. A memorial service is at the St Mary

Orthodox Basilica in Livonia on Thursday, July 21 at 11:30 am. In lieu of flowers the family

asks for donations to be made in Erik’s name to Interlochen Center for the Performing Arts or the Mariam Center of St.Mary’s.