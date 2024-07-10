Every vote counts in ‘I Voted’ sticker contest

Four finalists from Oxford Middle School in Secretary of State sticker design contest

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

OXFORD TWP. — Besides the privilege of doing their civic duty when casting their ballots, one of the pleasures voters have when leaving the polls is getting the “I Voted” stickers handed out at every election.

When voters leave the polls this November, they could be wearing an “I Voted” sticker designed by an Oxford Middle School student.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson launched Michigan’s inaugural “I Voted” sticker contest this year, and in the Elementary/Middle School category four Oxford Middle School students’ designs were selected among the top 25 finalists: Ashley Paulson, Elizabeth Delano, Willa Worden and Sandy McDonough.

“Thank you to all of the Michigan students and residents who created a design for our state’s first ‘I Voted’ sticker contest,” Benson said. “Every Michigan voter should walk out of the polls with pride, knowing that their voice has been heard. Now, we can share that pride in our democracy with a sticker designed by some of our state’s talented and creative artists.”

Now through 11:59 p.m. July 31, people can vote for three stickers in each category: elementary/middle school, high school and general.

Winners will be announced in August and will receive special recognition from Benson. Winning stickers will be available for election clerks to order for the November election.

More than 480 submissions were received from Michiganders, who can vote online to help choose the final designs for the state’s official 2024 Presidential Election “I Voted” sticker.

Students enrolled in Michigan schools and residents submitted their designs for the contest, which launched in May, with the finalist selected by Michigan Collegiate Student Advisory Task Force members.

To vote, go to www.michigan.gov/sos and click on the 2024 “I Voted” sticker contest icon.