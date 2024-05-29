Field trip to Oxford Twp. Hall

Three second-grade classes from Clear Lake Elementary visited Oxford Twp. Hall on Thursday to learn about local government and the role they will play as citizens. The visit included hands-on activities to teach them about the treasurer’s office, clerk’s office and building department. (Left) Students cast their votes for their candidate, either Dobby the elf or Hedwig the owl from the ‘Harry Potter’ series, in a mock election. (Above) The students learned about paying property taxes to support their school.

Photos by C.J. Carnacchio/Oxford Twp.