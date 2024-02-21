Five Wildcats head to state wrestling finals

LAPEER — Five Wildcats are moving on to the MHSAA Division 1 Individual Wrestling State Finals after qualifying at regional tournaments during the weekend.

The Oxford Varsity Wrestling team had three qualify during the MHSAA Division 1 Regional 1 meet at Lapeer on Saturday.

Junior Luke Johnson finished as regional champion in the 157-pound weight class. Senior Micah Roper (175) and sophomore Gavin Lewis (106) finished in second place.

Johnson (39-2) went undefeated for the day with a fall over Lakeland’s Mark Smith, 47 seconds; a major decision over Davison’s Bryan Shanks, 10-1; and a fall in the championship round over Hartland’s Joseph Cappellano, 1:52.

Roper (37-3) went 2-1 for the day with falls over Birmingham Seaholm’s Luke Johnson, 1:58; and West Bloomfield’s Mohammad Hadeed, 2:54.

Lewist (35-5) also went 2-1 for the day with a fall over Waterford Kettering’s Dylan Craine, 4:00; and a win by decision over Clarkston’s Gavin Culloty, 6-2.

The Wildcats had two wrestlers qualify during MHSAA Girls Regional Blue 1 meet at Howell on Sunday.

Senior Jewlie Gonzalez (130) and sophomore Cheyenne Frank (110) finished as regional champions in their respective weight classes.

Frank (12-0) went 4-0 for the day with falls over St. Louis High School’s Carly Shattuck, 31 seconds; Owosso’s Julionna West, 39 seconds; Utica Eisenhower’s Grace Pontzious, 47 seconds; and Grand Blanc’s Ariana Krueger, 36 seconds.

Gonzalez (16-3) also won all four of her matches with falls during the day over Howell’s Mady Papiez, 2:20; Bay City Central’s Bella Matthews, 4:58; West Bloomfield’s Tamari Khizanishvili, 2:26; and Walled Lake Northern’s Anika Yakuber, 3:00.

The MHSAA Division 1 Individual Wrestling State Finals will be at Ford Field in Detroit, March 1-2. -W.R.P.