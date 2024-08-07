Free car seat inspections Aug. 13

OXFORD TWP. — Oxford Fire Inspector Lt. Sarah Racer and Oxford firefighters are offering free car seat inspections at Station #1, 96 N. Washington St., on Tuesday, Aug. 13 from 2-5 p.m. Appointments are suggested, but walk-ins are welcome.

The goal is to ensure children are “riding as safely as possible” when hitting the road with family and friends. OXFD members will demonstrate proper installation techniques for parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and anyone else who’s entrusted with the safety of a child.

“About 75 percent of the car seats that come to us are not installed correctly, which means a crash could lead to serious injury or death,” Racer said. “When they leave the station, they will have the ability to take that car seat in and out, and do it correctly every time.”

Firefighters will also provide information on everything from the importance of rear-facing seats to the proper way to wear shoulder and lap belts.

For more information about the car seat inspection event, contact Lt. Sarah Racer at Oxford Fire Station #1 at 248-969-9483. To make an appointment, use the attached QR code.

