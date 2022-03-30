Friends of Addison Library restaurant ‘Gift Card’ raffle

The Addison Township Friends of the Library is hosting a “Restaurant Gift Card Raffle” during the month of April.

Funds raised from the raffle will be used for the new Library Building as well as Library Equipment, Programs and Services offered to the public throughout the year.

Three prize drawings will be awarded, each consisting of gift card bundles for Oxford, Lakeville and Leonard restaurants. The three Winning Tickets will be drawn on Friday, April 29, at the Addison Township Public Library, beginning at noon.

Grand/First Prize valued at $150 will be for six $25 gift cards, one each, from: Victoria’s Delights, Red Knapps American Grill, Tim Horton’s, Leo’s Coney Island, Culver’s and Woodchips BBQ. Second Prize, valued at $125 will be for five $25 gift cards from: The Country Coney, Italia Gardens, The 5-1 Diner, Dairy Queen and Jet’s Pizza. Third Prize, valued at $100, will include four $25 gift cards, one each, from: Isola’s To Go, The Celtic Knot, Louie’s Food & Spirits and the Leonard Market.

Raffle tickets are priced at $10 for one, $25 for three and $35 for seven and will be on sale beginning Friday, April 1.

Tickets may be purchased at the Addison Township Public Library, located at 1400 Rochester Road, or by calling Linda Hodges, at 248-628-4811 or via eamil at ldhodgy@sbcglobal.net.

The Friends of the Library Board a noprofit 501(C)3 organization. 100% of the proceeds from this raffle will benefit the Addison Township Public Library, their press release stated.