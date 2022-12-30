Gary Halverson, 67

A life remembered, Gary R. Halverson, 67, who tragically passed on December 19th, 2022, after fighting for his life from a motorcycle accident on December 1st, 2022.

Gary was born, second to three sons Bob (Gayle) and Danny (Vee), on September 10, 1955 to Clifford and Adeline Halverson in Detroit. After Gary graduated from Fitzgerald Highschool, he went on to study Business at Northern Michigan University. This is where he met a lot of his close friends that lasted all his life, the Dakota crew.

After college Gary meet his wife Susan Halverson where they had three children in the Detroit area. Gared (married to Kelly), Kyle, and the late Amber Halverson. Gary was also a devoted and loving grandfather to Owen Halverson, Gared and Kelly’s son.

After a short stent in the corporate world Gary went on and started his own business in the building materials market selling to stores all across Michigan.

Gary lived and built his life just like one of his favorite karaoke songs to sing, “My Way” by Frank Sinatra and will be extremely missed.

It's a tragedy, because Gary loved life so much and always gave his all to everyone he encountered. Gary leaves behind many friends in many states and will always be remembered for his caring and positive outlook on life. Funeral services are Monday, January 2, 12 p.m., at Modetz Funeral Home, 100 E. Silverbell Rd., Orion. The family will receive friends 10 a.m. until time of service.