George Jay Powelson Jr., 79

George “Stretch” Jay Powelson Jr. of Oxford, Mich., passed away peacefully at home on July 24, 2024. He was 79 years old. He was born in Detroit on April 4, 1945 to Elsie and George Jay Powelson, Sr. He was one of three children (sister Diane and brother Butch) who his parents raised in Warren, Mich. He graduated from Warren Lincoln High School in 1963. On the Lincoln High School basketball court is where he earned the nickname of Stretch that would stick with him his entire life. As many young men in the 1960s, George would find himself facing a time of war. Stretch wanted to join the service and enter the Vietnam War. Upon his entrance physical, it would be discovered that Stretch had likely suffered from an undetected case of childhood polio, leaving his left leg three-quarters of an inch shorter than his right. Although he was denied entrance into the Armed Services, George was determined to serve in some way. He entered the Civil Air Patrol earning the rank of 2nd Lieutenant in October 1968 and the rank of 1st Lieutenant in October of 1969. In 1974 while bowling at Colonial Lanes, George would meet a very special lady named Toni. Although she put up a good front, she secretly fancied him too. Toni was instantly swept off her feet when George called her to arrange their first date and he asked where she, and her two small kids, would like to go. Her small family would become his on Feb 8, 1975, when they exchanged wedding vows. They purchased a home in Shelby Township where they would welcome a child together on May 14, 1976. George worked his very first job at McDonald’s and loved to share the story of 19 cent hamburgers. In the early 70s he was hired at Ford Motor Company on the assembly line. George would take advantage of all the continuing education offerings and special training that Ford had to offer. He worked hard and often long hours to provide a wonderful life for his family. He advanced in his career working various positions within Ford Motor Company as a clerk, an assistant in the Chemical lab, and retired from the Ford Motor Company Waste Water Plant in 2007 – with almost 40 years of service. George loved to camp, bowl, spend weekends with his family at their cottage, fish, shoot archery for sport, play cards (and even spend a little time at the casino), watch Tigers baseball, Pistons basketball and was a loyal Detroit Lions fan (even when they went 0-16), and eventually became a golfer and enjoyed fantasy football in his retirement years. Though, like his love Toni, his favorite thing in the world was spending time with his grandchildren. He was a devoted Papa that cared for, and entertained them when they were little and then as they grew, supporting them in every school play, school concert, marching band performance, wrestling match, basketball game, baseball game and soccer game he could attend. He proudly wore his Oxford Wildcat gear whenever he had a chance, and occasionally his Lake Orion Dragons, too. He was a proud volunteer at both Cardinal and Bluebird Hospice. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Elsie, his brother Butch and his beautiful bride Toni. He is survived by his sister Diane, his devoted caregiver Lynn Edmunds, his three loving children Jim (Lori) Brummitt, Deanee (John Domanick) Mauser and George (Darlene) Powelson. He is also survived by his grandchildren which were his greatest joy: Kayla Laskowski, Coutney LeFebvre, Austin LeFebvre, Joseph Domanick, Lauren Mauser, Madison Mauser, Nolan Mauser, Kyle Jerore and Georgie Powelson. He is survived by his cousin Linda (Rick) Giles, nephew James (Holly) Reece, great-nephews Max and Mason Reece, niece Dawn (John) Lickman, great-niece Cassie Lickman and great-nephew Johnny Lickman, nephew Dan Smith, and great-nephews Colin, Danny and Michael Smith. He is also survived by many friends and his loyal cat Boo Kitty and neighborhood cat Marble. A Celebration of George’s life will be held Sunday, Sept. 8 at 11 a.m. at the Brabb Pavilion at Stoney Lake Park in Oxford. The vibe is casual. Please join us for a short service of happy memories, and of course a meal, because Toni and Stretch never let anyone leave hungry. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you do something kind for someone else today.