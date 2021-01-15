George Lintz, 86

George Howard Lintz, 86, of rural Harrison, MI went to be with his Lord on Friday, January 8, 2021. George passed away at MidMichigan Medical Center-Clare. George was born December 21, 1934 in North Branch, the son of Howard Edgar and Georgina D. (Rutherford) Lintz. George was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Ms. Geraldine Marah Goodall on May 24, 1955 in Rochester. Mr. Lintz retired from General Motors Corporation in 1983, after 30 years of service.

In 1984 George and Geraldine moved to Harrison from Oxford relocating to the family cottage, making it their retirement home. George attended church at The Gathering United Methodist Church, Harrison. He was a past member of Harrison Moose Lodge and Family Center #2235 of Harrison. Mr. Lintz spent over 25 years working and volunteering at Summerfield Township, as a Constable, Transfer Station attendant and election volunteer. George enjoyed cutting firewood, fishing, partaking in his wife’s good cooking and baking, watching any televised sporting events, especially the Detroit Tigers. Mr. Lintz was an avid bowler, he and his wife traveled throughout the United States for many years participating in bowling tournaments. Bowling a 700 series was one of his great accomplishments.

Surviving Mr. Lintz is his loving wife of 65 years, Mrs. Geraldine M. Lintz of Harrison, five loving children: Thomas (Shirley) Lintz of Evandale, Arizona, Cynthia Curtis and husband Daniel of North Branch, Michigan, Jennie Lintz-Moyer and husband Theodore Moyer of Lake Orion, Michigan, Howard Lintz of Harrison and June Damm and partner Joanne Rose of Harrison, three grandchildren; Daniel Curtis and wife Tara, Heather Curtis and Jennifer Goins and wife Corey, six great-grandchildren; Kolton Curtis, Alex Curtis, Harley Davidson, Zachary Schumaker, Alana Goins and Vanessa Pickette, two sisters; Twila Stone and husband Richard of Oxford and Nona Childers also of Oxford, many nieces, nephews, extended family members and his beloved k-9 companion, Mindy Sue. Mr. Lintz was preceded in death by one daughter, Julie Ann Lintz, one son, Jeffery Lee Lintz, his parents, two sisters and four brothers.

