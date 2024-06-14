Gerry Lee Burchard, 77

Gerry Lee Burchard; of Oxford; age 77; passed away on May 30, 2024. Gerry is the beloved husband of Joyce, having shared 36 years of marriage together; loving father of Grady (Toni) Guye, Michelle Burchard, the late Carla Guye and the late Yvette Guye; loving grandfather of 5; great grandfather of 7; and dear brother of Jan (the late Linda) Burchard, Francis (Nancy) Burchard and the late Mike Burchard. He is also survived by his half-sister Karen, his very large extended family, and his many woodworking friends and craftsman at the Waterford and Clarkston Senior Centers. In memory of Gerry and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the organization of your choice. Arrangements have been entrusted to Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion where reflections may be shared by visiting www.sparksgriffin.com.