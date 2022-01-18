Gertrude Curtis, 95

Gertrude Elizabeth Curtis, age 95, of Oxford, passed away on January 12, 2022.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Keith Judson Curtis. They were married for 56 years. Loving mother of Karen (Ron) Etherton of Oxford, Harry (Shelly) Curtis of Oxford, Kirk (Maryann) Curtis of Almont, Kriss (Lori) Curtis of Oxford. Also, survived by 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, step-brother Robert Lyons of Florida and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her father Fred Gingell, her mother Elizabeth Gingell, her brothers Warren, Newell and Laurence Gingell and sister Pearl Hoard.

She did the books for Curtis Floor Covering from 1954 to 2017. She was a member of Oxford United Methodist Church.

Funeral from Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors, 39 W. Burdick, Oxford, Tuesday, January 25, at 11 a.m. Mike Schusler will officiate. Visitation will take place at the funeral home on Monday, January 24 from 3 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment Ridgelawn Cemetery, Oxford.

Memorials may be made to NOTA (North Oakland Transportation Authority), 675 Glaspie Street, Suite A, Oxford, 48371.