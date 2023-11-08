Girls cross country places 9th in state finals

BROOKLYN, Mich — The Wildcats finished the fall season during the MHSAA Lower Peninsula Division 1 State Finals at Michigan International Speedway on Saturday.

The Oxford Girls Cross Country team finished in ninth place with 297 points out of 28 teams.

Three runners finished in the top 100 with junior Mallory Bigelow finishing in 12th place in the time of 18:19.1; senior Braydee Elling, 35th place, 18:45.2; and junior Taylor Brodeur, 62nd, 19:14.

The top five teams were Romeo in first place with 65 points; Ann Arbor Pioneer, second, 126; Holland West Ottawa, third, 186; Brighton, fourth, 189; and Saline, fifth, 202.

The boys team finished in 20th place with 424 points out of 28 teams.

Two runners finished in the top 100 with junior Alexander McArthur in 30th place in the time of 15:45.6; and junior Max Myrand, 82nd, 16:20.7.

The top five teams were Northville in first place with 128 points; Brighton, second, 141; Grand Haven, third, 187; Kalamazoo Central, fourth, 193; and Canton, fifth, 253.

