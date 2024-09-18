Glenn Alvin Eisenhardt, 83, of Leonard, Mich., peacefully passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, after a brief illness. Born Oct. 20, 1940, in Mt. Clemens, Mich., Glenn was the son of Clark R. Eisenhardt and Helen Hessel Eisenhardt. He was preceeded in death by his sisters, Clara Tyler and Donna Eberly. Glenn has been a resident of Leonard for 55 Years. He was the proud owner of Michigan Sand & Gravel and Glenn Eisenhardt Excavating. He was a cherished member of the community who will forever be missed. Glenn was a great family man and proud father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was laid to rest Friday, Sept. 6, in a private ceremony at Clinton Grove Cemetery in Mt Clemens, Mich. Glenn is survived by his sister, Doris Plauman of Frederick, Mich., son Eric Eisenhardt (Rhonda) of Leonard, Mich., daughter Marcella Hill (Robert) of Capac, Mich.; six grandchildren, Connie Cantley, Kylie Coury, Glenn Hill, Carly Wingerter (Tyler), and Nathan Eisenhardt (Brea); nine great-grandchildren, Gary, Gracie, Sawyer, Brooklynn, Ella, Clara, Elaina, Anna, and Isabelle. He also leaves many nieces, nephews, and beloved friends.