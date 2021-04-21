Hats for a cause

Leonard Elementary students raised around $335 for the Children’s Hospital of Detroit. Sage Brocco, a student at Oxford Schools Early College, reached out to Leonard’s Student Council to help him gather donations for his Capstone Project. His goal was to provide a book and crayons for each of the 228 patient rooms. 100 percent of the proceeds raised will go to purchasing these items. The elementary students brought in $1 for every hat they wore. One student couldn’t decide which one to wear, so she wore all 3 throughout the day and donated $3. Photos courtesy of Leonard 2nd Grade Teacher Jen Coggins.