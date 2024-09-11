‘Here lies Oxford’ cemetery tour

The Northeast Historical Society will host a tour of the Oxford Cemetery from 1-4 p.m. Sept. 22, featuring engaging stories told by historical society members in character, providing insights into the lives of those interred within the cemetery.

The immersive tour features the historic 100-year-old mausoleum located in the heart of the Oxford Cemetery. This special event will provide attendees with a rare glimpse into the rich history and stories behind one of Oxford’s most significant landmarks, according to Drew Holt, co-chair of the cemetery tour committee.

The tour will guide visitors through the cemetery, highlighting the lives of notable figures who helped shape the community. With its intricate stonework and storied past, the mausoleum has become an iconic symbol of Oxford’s heritage.

This event is a fundraiser, with all proceeds going towards the continued preservation efforts at the Northeast Oakland Historical Museum. Tickets for the Oxford Cemetery Tour are $20 and are available for online at https://events.getlocalhop.com/oxford-cemetery-tour/event/LXroxkPp3Z/ or through the Northeast Oakland Historical Museum Facebook page, www.facebook.com/NOHM53.

Due to limited availability, advance registration is highly recommended. All tours leave from the museum, 1 N. Washington St. A bus will take attendees to the cemetery and will return them to the museum after your tour.

The Northeast Oakland Historical Society was organized in 1971 by a group of local citizens with a desire to preserve an awareness of this area’s history and its artifacts. – J.N.