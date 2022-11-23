It was a gray, snowy 32-degree day last Thursday, however, Jeanne DiCicco and students from Oxford Schools LOFT program brightened up the day. DiCicco, special education teacher for Oxford and crew decorated downtown Oxford with holiday cheer. “They help us with everything we do,” Oxford Downtown Development Authority Executive Director Kelly Westbrook said. “I just love them.” The decorations are just part of the holiday traditions that will play out in Oxford in the weeks to come. Photo by D. Rush