Hubert Kerschbaum, 87

Hubert Kerschbaum of Lake Orion went to be with our Lord and Savior on May 31, 2024. He was 87 years old. Hubert leaves behind his loving and devoted wife, Joyce, with whom he shared an incredible 66 years of marriage; daughters Judith (Steven) Zachar and Susanne (Lawrence) Pfeffer; grandchildren Rachel (Bradley) Sugden (née Zachar), Nathan Zachar, Savannah Pfeffer, and Ian Pfeffer. Hubert was preceded in death by his mother, Theresia Bischoff; sister, Renate Latschenberger; and son-in-law, Lawrence Pfeffer, Jr. Hubert was born on January 29, 1937 in Lambach, Austria to the late Theresia Bischoff. He emigrated from Austria to Canada at 19 years old, where his first jobs included working as a machinist and tobacco farm worker. He met his future wife, Joyce, at a New Year’s Eve Party in Canada at age 19. He was drawn to her beautiful polka-dot dress. The two married a year later, in 1957. In 1960, Hubert and Joyce moved to Michigan. Judith, their first daughter, was born in 1959, and their second daughter, Susanne, in 1967. Hubert took night school classes for eight years at Lawrence Technological University and was committed to raising his family while simultaneously progressing his studies. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Manufacturing. With his dedication and hard work, which were recognized by many, Hubert went on to become Chief Engineer and Program Manager at General Motors. He then advanced to Vice President at Modern Engineering. Hubert loved dogs, and his favorite hobbies were fishing, golfing, being the captain of his boat, dancing, listening to Austrian music, traveling, checking out the latest computers and technologies, fixing cars, and tinkering with gadgets. He especially loved spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren, and sons-in-law. According to Hubert, the best thing that ever happened to him was marrying his wife, Joyce. The accomplishment he was most proud of was taking good care of his family. Hubert had staunch morals. He was a dedicated Catholic and believed in the importance of having strong religious principles. He was very charitable, loyal, and believed in not judging people. Hubert was a leader and meant the world to his family. He will be extremely missed. A visitation will be held at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home in Lake Orion on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 from 4-7 p.m., with rosary at 6 p.m. The funeral mass will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2024 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lake Orion at 11 a.m. Interment will follow Mass and the luncheon at All Saint’s Cemetery in Waterford. Donations in Hubert’s memory can be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America at www.alzfdn.org/donate or St. Joseph Catholic Church at https://stjoelo.breezechms.com/give/online.