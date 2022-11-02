If you’re voting in person, polls open at 7 a.m., Nov. 8

By Don Rush

If you haven’t already submitted an absentee ballot, and plan on voting in person here’s where you vote in both Oxford and Addison townships next Tuesday, Nov. 8. The polls open at 7 in the morning and close at 8 p.m. Polling places are handicap accessible and Braille and audio versions are available if needed.

Oxford Township:

Precinct 1 – Oxford United Methodist Church, 21 E. Burdick Street, Oxford, MI 48371

Precinct 2 – Village of Oxford Community Room, 22 W. Burdick Street, Oxford, MI 48371

Precinct 3 – Oxford Free Methodist Church, 790 S. Lapeer Road, Oxford, MI 48371

Precinct 4 – Lake Point Community Church, 1550 W. Drahner Road, Oxford, MI 48371

Precinct 5 – Lake Point Community Church, 1550 W. Drahner Road, Oxford, MI 48371

Precinct 6 – Parks and Recreation Community Room, 2795 Seymour Lake Road, Oxford, MI 48371

Precinct 7 – Oxford Public Library, 530 Pontiac Street, Oxford, MI 48371

And, in Addison Township

Precinct 1 – Rowland Hall, 23 E. Elmwood Rd., Leonard, MI 48367

Precinct 2 – Addison Township Offices, 1440 Rochester Rd., Leonard, MI 48367

Precinct 3 – Fire Station 1, 4026 Forest St., Leonard, MI 48367

Aside from state and county proposals and seats up for election, locally . . .

Voters in Addison Township have one choice for the township board, Republican Mary A. Frost.

Voters in Oxford Township also have one choice for township board, Republican Catherine Colvin.

In Leonard voters have one choice for village council, Jennifer Swack and the following proposal: This Petition Would Require the Village of Leonard Initiation of an Ordinance to Allow an Adult Use Recreational Marihuana Establishment. The Village of Leonard, as required by the authority of Section 6, Subsection 1 of the Michigan Regulation and Taxation Marihuana Act, 2018 Initiated Law 1 MCL 333.27951 Forward the proposition to allow and regulate within the Village limits the business operations of persons/businesses licensed by the State to operate Marihuana Establishment(s). This proposition would: 1) Allow State licensed Marihuana Establishments to operate within the Village in any zoning district including residential zoning; 2) Provide for an Ordinance for regulation of Recreational Marihuana for the operation of an establishment within the Village limits for growers, processors, retailers, transporters and micro-businesses. Should this proposition be adopted?

In Oxford Village three incumbents are running unopposed for village council, Kelsey Cooke, Maureen T. Helmuth and Allison Kemp.

In the Oxford School District, four seats are up for election. Those running are: Bryan Eftink, Charlie Hanks, Mary Hanser (incumbent), Amanda McDonough, James Sommers, Michael Whitney, Andrea Hamilton (Write-in) and Mark Miner (Write-in). George Stoffan is on the ballot, however, he has accepted a job out of state and withdrew his candidacy.

* * *

According to Oxford Township Clerk Curtis Wright, as of Oct. 27, the township had received 2,126 absentee ballots. The Leader previously reported the township had received 4,207 requests for absentee ballots. Oxford Township has 17,781 registered voters. Over in Addison Township they have 5,087 registered voters and as we reported last month, Clerk Pauline Bennett had received 1,537 absentee ballots requests. She reported 610 had been received as of Oct. 27. Both clerks said all absentee ballots would be counted on Election Day, Nov. 8.