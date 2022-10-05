Inaugural 5K run/walk kicks off Scarecrow Festival

The inaugural Scarecrow Festival 5K run/walk on Sunday morning began a day of fall activities for the Village of Oxford’s annual Scarecrow Festival. The family-friendly race began and ended on Hudson Street and took racers through village neighborhoods and on to the Polly Ann Trail.

A percentage of the proceeds benefited the Oxford High School Varsity Cheer Team.

There was also a one-mile race option after the beginning of the 5k. The races were sponsored by the Oxford DDA and Homegrown Brewery. – Jim Newell