Inaugural 5K run/walk kicks off Scarecrow Festival

By on No Comment

The kids led the way as the Scarecrow 5k run/walk got underway in downtown Oxford on Sunday. Dubbed ‘the Monster Mash,’ race organizers encouraged runners to dress in costume while running through the village and over the Polly Ann Trail.  Photo gallery below. Photos by Jim Newell.

The inaugural Scarecrow Festival 5K run/walk on Sunday morning began a day of fall activities for the Village of Oxford’s annual Scarecrow Festival. The family-friendly race began and ended on Hudson Street and took racers through village neighborhoods and on to the Polly Ann Trail.

A percentage of the proceeds benefited the Oxford High School Varsity Cheer Team.

There was also a one-mile race option after the beginning of the 5k. The races were sponsored by the Oxford DDA and Homegrown Brewery.  – Jim Newell

DSC_0133
DSC_0101
DSC_0153
DSC_0013
DSC_0018
DSC_0080
DSC_0087
DSC_0228
DSC_0185
DSC_0177
DSC_0171

Inaugural 5K run/walk kicks off Scarecrow Festival added by on
View all posts by oxford_leader →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.