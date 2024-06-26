Incoming superintendent Milligan meets students, parents and staff

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

Oxford Community Schools’ new superintendent, Dr. Tonya Milligan spent her afternoon on June 19, meeting Oxford’s students, parents and staff at Oxford Elementary School.

Milligan chatted with parents and students over lunch in Oxford Elementary’s cafeteria before heading to Frosty Boy for ice cream.

Milligan previously worked as superintendent for Columbus City Schools in Ohio before Oxford’s board of education voted to hire her on April 16.

“The process has been educational, it’s been exciting, it’s been informative, and I think it’s been inclusive and transparent,” said board president Dr. Erin Reis. “Selecting a superintendent is one of the most important decisions we’ll make as a group for our students, for our families, and for our community. The one thing we have continued to hold the line on is that this critical selection and how our superintendent needs to not only possess the qualifications of an educational leader, but someone who can demonstrate empathy, while promoting academic achievement. Someone who can role-model resilience and accountability, and someone who understands our community’s most precious asset, and that’s our children.”

Oxford’s interim superintendent, Dr. Vickie Markavitch, will stay with the district until June 30. Milligan is expected to begin July 1.