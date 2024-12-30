It’s Christmastime at Clear Lake Elementary

Students throughout Oxford Community Schools celebrated the holidays last week.

For many, the fun included holiday parties, Dec. 18 and 19. Kindergartners in Sara Powrie’s class at Clear Lake Elementary started Wednesday morning with painting a picture of the Polar Express, decorating and eating cookies and adding red, white and green beads to their bell necklace.

On the other side of the school, third graders in Shea Rondy’s class spent Wednesday afternoon playing games like checkers, Candy Land, Jenga, Uno while also decorating cookies and participating in a dance party.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year, Wildcats! -W.R.P.