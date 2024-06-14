James Bull, 81

James (Jim) Bull, 81, of Kingston, Oklahoma passed from life in Carrus Hospital, Sherman, Texas after a lengthy illness. Jim was born in Pontiac, Michigan on November 25, 1942. His parents were Harold Jack Bull and Jean Elizabeth Kennedy Bull. Jim and his siblings Jeff (Carla) Bull, Janice Bull (Steve deceased) Garretson, and Judie (deceased) Bull (Jerry) Woodruff grew up in Utica, Michigan. Jim enjoyed playing sports throughout his childhood and was a pretty good student. After three years in the Army, Jim earned degrees at Wayne State University and University of Detroit. His working career included Ford Motor Company, Page Airways, McCarthy Corporate Farms and Clint Williams Company. He enjoyed his work and would spend much time talking about peanuts and his travels to anyone. In 1963, Jim and Oneida Beechem married in Temple, Texas. Their three children are James and Elizabeth Bull of Lowell, Arkansas, Lisa and Lyndon Turner of Cozumel, Mexico, and Jordan and Christy Bull of Denton, Texas. Grandchildren are Cassie, Corey (Misty), Jeannie, Kadyn, and Rylan. Jim really enjoyed what he called his “Grandpa Days” of sailing and just spending time with them. Great grandchildren Brayden, Hazeley, and Emma brought him great joy. His Irish setters also were great companions. Jim will be missed by all loved ones. A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2024 at 10:30 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. at Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors, 39 W. Burdick, Oxford, MI.